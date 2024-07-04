Mafia, D’Attis (FI): “Clarify Buscemi-Ferruzzi Group relationship archiving”

“Seeking the truth about what happened before, during and after the Via d’Amelio massacre and who and how influenced the investigation”Mafia and Contracts” was the first point of the activity of the Parliamentary Anti-Mafia Commission in this Legislature chaired by my colleague Colosimo. The search for the truth also serves to clarify whether the investigations of judges Falcone and Borsellino were or were not influenced by the collusion of internal sectors of the State including those related to some magistrates”. This was stated in a note Mauro D’Attismember of parliament Forza Italia and vice president of the Anti-Mafia Commission.

“This research has no political colors and cannot, in turn, be conditioned by obstructionist interventions. On the relationships between Buscemithe concrete Ravenna and the Ferruzzi Group evidently not enough has been said yet and the time has come to clarify the matter of the archiving of the proceedings and the demagnetization of the wiretaps, which has among its protagonists the former PM himself Joachim Natoli to whom, during the hearing, I asked his opinion on what was declared by the judge of the decree mandanti bis according to which “the Palermo judiciary did not attribute excessive importance to the connection Buscemi-Ferruzzi Group“, explains.

“A filing of mafia investigations that is evidently not as clear as others may be and on which, all of them, it is the task of the parliamentary commission anti-mafiaif he deems it appropriate, shed light on the matter. In this case we believe it is right to do so,” he concluded.