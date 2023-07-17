A conference organized by the Brothers of Italy dedicated to the memory of Paolo Borsellino on the theme of the mafia entitled “Talk about Mafia”.

“The ‘Talk about the Mafia’ conference which will take place on Friday 21 July in Palermo is an organized event organized by the parliamentary groups of the Chamber and Senate of FdI with the collaboration of the party’s research office and is in its second appointment. A year ago, the honorable Sara Kelany imagined, just around July 19, a moment of reflection on the mafia by systematizing all the relationships created in the normal activity of the research office with representatives of the academic, institutional and business worlds” said the deputy Francesco Filini, head of the research office of Fratelli d’Italia during the presentation of the conference scheduled in Palermo on Friday 21 July.

“The mafia is a founding theme of our party. The goal is to draw from Paolo Borsellino’s activity the toolbox to understand how to act today, as legislators, against a multifaceted mafia, which has shed its skin. “What would Paolo Borsellino tell us today” is the conceptual line that governs all the panels of the entire working day which will also take place at the San Paolo hotel, a symbolic place because the property has been confiscated from the mafia”, continues the deputy of Fratelli d’ Italy Sara Kelany.

For the leader of the Brothers of Italy in the Senate, Lucio Malan, “we want to make this appointment a regular one every year, after the one organized last year on the occasion of the thirtieth anniversary of the death of Paolo Borsellino. The mafia today is structured in a very different way compared to thirty years ago and today we are also witnessing the presence of foreign mafias. This is why we need to make positive proposals since the mafia thrives where the state is absent and we must promote the culture of legality in all forms”.

According to the group leader of the Brothers of Italy in the Chamber, Tommaso Foti, “ours is not an initiative made to repair something. It is an event far from convention rhetoric through which we want to talk about the mafia at 360 degrees because, as Paolo Borsellino stated, it is only by talking about the mafia that the mafia can be defeated. So our intention is to address this issue from all points of view, juridical, social and cultural, above all because we are aware that the mafia is not only a problem of public order but also pertains to the very structure of our metropolises, in which the degradation leaves room for mafia infiltration that we want to oppose in every way”.

