The last great boss of the Sicilian mafia, Matteo Messina Denaro, who for three decades was the most wanted criminal in Italy, died this Monday at the age of 61 due to cancer. He was in the prisoner module of the L’Aquila hospital, where he was recently transferred from the prison where he had been since last January. Messina Denaro has died without repenting for his crimes and without confessing to the magistrates the secrets of his extensive criminal career. At the beginning of this month his health conditions worsened and since then he was admitted to palliative care, surrounded by great security measures. On Friday, his food was withdrawn, following his desire to avoid therapeutic cruelty to keep him alive.

Messina Denaro was identified and arrested in January precisely because of the medical treatment he was undergoing at a private clinic in Palermo, specialized in oncological therapies. There he presented himself under the false name of Andrea Bonafede. After his arrest, he was interrogated on several occasions by the magistrates, who ordered his transfer to the high-security prison of L’Aquila, to serve a sentence of twenty life sentences, but he always refused to collaborate with justice and was arrested. He has taken his secrets to the grave.

The mafia boss never confessed one iota of the tons of precious information he was guarding, such as the details of Totò Rina’s file on the promiscuity of governments with the Mafia and the famous negotiations. “I talk to you, but I will never collaborate,” he said when they put the handcuffs on him. He also did not repent for his crimes, at least publicly.

Messina Denaro had been on the run since 1993, when he vanished after a vacation in Forte dei Marmi (Tuscany). At that time, accusations and convictions for crimes of mafia association, attacks, robberies, possession of explosives and around fifty homicides were already weighing on him. Although he became a ghost for investigators and the great obsession of the State, he was hiding just nine kilometers from his house, in Campobello di Mazara, a small Sicilian municipality. Throughout his flight he did not lose power.

His disappearance came to compromise the reputation of the country’s judiciary and police. In hiding, after the arrest in 2006 of Bernardo Provenzano, until then head of Cosa Nostra, Messina Denaro became the last great leader of the Sicilian Mafia, a criminal organization that is still very far from being eliminated.

While his photo hung in police stations throughout Italy and in those around the world, the boss also regularly went to the bar, shopping or to dinner at a pizzeria in his native Sicily. He even went regularly to a boutique from Palermo to indulge in luxury treats, such as the 35,000 euro Franck-Muller watch that he was wearing on his wrist when he was arrested. The official account of his capture never managed to answer the most repeated question: Why has no one managed to arrest him in 30 years? The judges and numerous experts have tried to explain that a huge network of omerta (law of silence) protected him.

Messina Denaro enjoyed three effective spheres of protection: high-level coverage, which involved administration officials and politicians (there have been multiple arrests over the years); another middle step, in which his profitable businesses served as a link with businessmen, while he was assisted by doctors, lawyers and service providers who looked the other way when necessary, what researchers call the “mafia bourgeoisie.” Finally, the Cosa Nostra boss was never betrayed by his countrymen, who always saw him as a benefactor.

It was the last symbol of a terrifying era for Italy, marked by the unlimited power of the bosses, murders, shootings and attacks against magistrates, statesmen, journalists and even against the country’s artistic heritage, and whose maximum peak was achieved during the eighties and nineties. With bloodthirsty leaders like Messina Denaro at the helm, at that time, the Mafia put the Italian State on the ropes both for the impunity of its activities and for the murders of prominent exponents of the fight against the organization. The attacks against anti-mafia judges Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino stand out, both in 1992, and against General Carlo Alberto dalla Chiesa in 1982. Messina Denaro was also responsible for fifty deaths, including children and pregnant women.

Ruthless and paranoid

The testimonies about the capo, who had never been in jail until last January, profiled him as a ruthless gangster, willing to kill even the innocent, perhaps more astute than the others, certainly more cautious, on the verge of paranoia, to leave no trace of his whereabouts. After his arrest, Italy was divided between those who thought he was arrested and those who maintained that he allowed himself to be arrested. “Yes, I am Matteo Messina Denaro,” he calmly responded to the Carabinieri agents who detained him when they asked his name.

Sicilian Roberto Scarpinato, one of the judges who best knows the Messina Denaro case and who investigated for years, as part of Giovanni Falcone’s legendary anti-mafia team, Cosa Nostra and the Corleonese clan, recalled a disturbing television episode he experienced shortly before the capture: “Another important mafia boss in prison, Giuseppe Graviano, sent one of his men on television to publicly announce that Matteo Mesina Denaro was seriously ill and would allow himself to be arrested in exchange for a secret negotiation that It would have allowed in the future the release of other godfathers sentenced to life imprisonment for the attacks. “They also have information on state secrets.”

Messina Denaro was heir and companion within the clan of the so-called Corleoneses of two other great exponents of the Mafia: Totò Riina, arrested in 1993 and imprisoned until his death in 2017, and Provenzano, arrested in 2006 and also imprisoned until his death in 2016.

The capo was born in Castelvetrano (Trapani) in 1962. He went to school there and then abandoned the studies he had started at the local high school. As stated in the book The invisible (The Invisible), written by Giacomo Di Girolamo, the capo wrote in a letter recovered by the police in 2015: “I have some regrets in my life, not having studied is one of them. It was one of the biggest mistakes of my life, my biggest anger is that I was a good student, I just got distracted by something else.”

The other thing was probably organized crime. Messina Denaro followed in the footsteps of his father, who was a local Cosa Nostra boss who lived on the run for eight years. Messina Denaro, also nicknamed U’Siccu (El Seco) or Diabolik, unlike other great capos, such as Totò Rina or Provenzano, he never married or was surrounded by a traditional family. Although in his narrowest circle the family component dominated, an element deeply rooted in the mafias.

His sister Patrizia, arrested in 2013, and currently in prison, convicted of mafia association, was his right-hand man and his representative at clan meetings. She was also in charge of managing extortion and the boss’s communications network. His nephew Francesco was arrested the same year. Another of her sisters, Rosalía, who had never been involved in the investigations, was arrested last March, accused of managing the clan’s accounting and covering the financial needs of her brother while in hiding. She was also in charge of distributing the pizzinithe pieces of paper with which the gangsters communicate their orders to the rest of the clan and that allowed Messina Denaro to continue dictating orders from his hiding place.

The capo had a daughter whom he apparently never saw, and who until a few months ago did not bear his last name. He formally recognized her when he was already in prison and she has accompanied him at the end of his life.

