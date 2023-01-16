The images of the arrest of Matteo Messina Denaro | VIDEO

Matteo Messina Denaro is taken from the clinic where he was for some checks and loaded onto a van to be transported to the police station: these are the first images of the arrest of the mafia superboss captured this morning, Monday 16 January 2023, in a blitz coordinated by the Palermo prosecutor Maurizio de Lucia and the deputy prosecutor Paolo Guido and carried out by the Carabinieri del Ros with the collaboration of the men of the Gis and the territorial commands.

According to the first leaked information, subsequently confirmed by the commander of the Ros dei Carabinieri Pasquale Angelosanto, Matteo Messina Denaro was arrested in a bar located near the Maddalena clinic, in the heart of Palermo, where he had gone to “to undergo therapy” .

His name was at the top of the Viminale’s list of mafia wanted men, over time he had built a safety net that allowed him to remain in the shadows for a long time.

Among these are his brother Salvatore, also arrested, and his sister Patrizia, captured some time ago. Heir to his father Francesco, who died as a fugitive boss, Matteo Messina Denaro took over the management of Cosa Nostra, getting his hands on illicit contracts and profits.