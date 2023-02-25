Almost a movie scene. He lowered himself from prison with knotted sheets and fled. Thus Marco Rapuano, known as “Pallone” or “Woolrich”, boss of the Gargano underworld, managed to escape from the maximum security wing of the Badu ‘e Carros prison in Nuoro. The 39-year-old boss would have finished serving his sentence in 2046.

Raduano, a native of San Giovanni Rotondo, is now wanted throughout Sardinia with checkpoints on main and secondary roads, ports and airports. According to the first reconstructions, the escape yesterday, February 24, would have taken place using sheets that the prisoner had knotted and then climbed out of prison. In the afternoon he was still present at the count. Then he disappeared. The man is known for being one of the leading names in the Montanari clan in the Gargano.

“As soon as the Prison Police alerted us of the escape, around 7 pm, we launched the anti-crime plan in the province of Nuoro, notified all the Police Headquarters of Sardinia and the Border Police in the ports and airports of the Island – confirms to ANSA the commissioner of the capital of Barbagia Alfonso Polverino – There is an enormous deployment of police forces and men throughout the region, while the Nuoro prison police works on the internal front through the analysis of video cameras from the prison and testimonies “.

The boss had been convicted of drug trafficking with aggravating mafia charges, murder, crimes against the person, property and weapons. He was in a high security regime 3. Rapuano was recently definitively sentenced for criminal association aimed at drug trafficking, aggravated by the mafia method and the use of weapons. The prison of Badu ‘e Carros is a maximum security prison where several terrorists and mafia are held and from which no one has ever escaped.