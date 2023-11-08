Mafia between Palermo and New York, 17 arrested: maxi PS-Fbi raid against the Gambinos

The Gambino family of the New York mafia returns to the center of a joint investigation by American and Italian police, which has led to 17 arrests between Sicily and the United States. The Gambinos, protagonists of the Pizza Connection investigation conducted by Giovanni Falcone in the 1980s, continue to do business with Sicilian affiliates, in particular with the old bosses of the Palermo clans of Torretta, Partinico, Borgetto. The crimes charged are mafia association, extortion, arson, auction rigging, conspiracy.

READ ALSO: Palermo Prosecutor’s Office, judicial clerk arrested: “He gave the documents to criminals”

The investigation was conducted jointly by the SCO, the central operational service of the State Police Anti-Crime Directorate, and the FBI. And it highlighted the close relationship that continues to link the two criminal organizations. Italian and US law enforcement agencies worked on several mafia families and the investigations were coordinated by the Palermo District Anti-Mafia Directorate. The specialized agents with dog units, flight department and special agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation as observers operated in the territory of our country. At the same time, ten restrictive measures were carried out in New York.

Subscribe to the newsletter

