Berlusconi under investigation in Florence, the lawyer will file a complaint against the leak

Silvio Berlusconi’s lawyer Giorgio Perroni announced that tomorrow will present a complaint against the “ignoble and illegal leak of news” regarding the investigations by the Florence prosecutor’s office into the 1993 massacres.



“Even today – explained the lawyer – two articles appear in the Fatto Quotidiano reporting the content of investigative documents, covered by preliminary secrecy, carried out in the pending criminal proceedings before the Prosecutor’s Office of Florence, PP.MM. Tescaroli and Turco, against Silvio Berlusconi and Marcello Dell’Utri. Indeed, the journalist affirms that it is his intention to celebrate the thirtieth anniversary of the 1993 massacres by speaking of the Florentine investigation into external principals with the publication of unpublished documents”. But, Perroni underlined, “for at least a quarter of a century all the most senseless accusations of alleged mafia against Silvio Berlusconi have always proved to be false and instrumental, so much so that every time the same investigators have been forced to ask for their dismissal” .

And it is “duty” to remember it”. “Faced with this continuous, incessant and slanderous mud machine – he concluded -, I confirm that, as already anticipated, tomorrow I will present a complaint to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, asking that the Magistrates take steps to identify those responsible as soon as possible and put an end to this despicable and illegal leak of news”.

