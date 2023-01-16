Monday, January 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Mafia | A mafia boss who had been on the run for 30 years was arrested in Italy

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 16, 2023
in World Europe
0

Matteo Messina Denaro, Italy’s most wanted criminal, was one of the leaders of Cosa Nostra. He has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Italian the police have arrested the leader of the Cosa Nostra crime group Matteo Messina Denarosays the Italian news agency Ansa.

Denaro has been on the run from official power for 30 years. He was arrested by members of the Italian Carabinieri Special Squad in Palermo. Denaro was Italy’s most wanted criminal and was also wanted by Europol.

According to Europol’s wanted notice, he has committed several brutal murders and weapons crimes.

#Mafia #mafia #boss #run #years #arrested #Italy

See also  Message from Frank Lampard to Manchester United for Van de Beek
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Iraq.. Popular dishes appeal to the audience of "Gulf 25"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result