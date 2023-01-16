Mafia | A mafia boss who had been on the run for 30 years was arrested in Italy

Matteo Messina Denaro, Italy’s most wanted criminal, was one of the leaders of Cosa Nostra. He has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Italian the police have arrested the leader of the Cosa Nostra crime group Matteo Messina Denarosays the Italian news agency Ansa.

Denaro has been on the run from official power for 30 years. He was arrested by members of the Italian Carabinieri Special Squad in Palermo. Denaro was Italy’s most wanted criminal and was also wanted by Europol.

According to Europol’s wanted notice, he has committed several brutal murders and weapons crimes.