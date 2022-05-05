Reportedly, a new game Mafia is in production right now and is expected to be a prequel to the original trilogy of Mafia.

The report in question comes from Kotaku: the new Mafia game is still under development and is codenamed ‘Nero’. Also, the game will reportedly use Unreal Engine 5 instead of the Illusion Engine that powered Mafia 3 and the Mafia: Definitive Edition remaster.

With the departure of Hangar 13 studio head Haden Blackman, new studio head Nick Baynes will replace him and lead the next Mafia project. Baynes is currently head of studio at the UK office of Hangar 13. Unfortunately at the moment the report does not mention its possible setting and even for which platforms it will be developed, although it is already possible to think that the future game will arrive not only on PC but also on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S.

Now all that remains is to wait for further official information that will probably arrive in the future.

Source: Kotaku And Pure Xbox