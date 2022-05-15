Nick Baker, aka Nick Shpeshal, shared new alleged details about Mafia 4the next installment in the series in development at 2K’s Hangar 13 studios, which will apparently be a prequel to the first chapter of the series set in Sicily.

The tip came during the course of the latest XboxEra podcast, where Baker said that Mafia 4 will be a prequel to the first chapter of the series, corroborating information from a recent report by Kotaku, and will be set in Sicily, between the late 19th and early 20th century.

Baker also shared details on the plot, stating that in Mafia 4 we will be in the pay of Don Salieri, the boss of the family for which Tommy Angelo also worked, the protagonist of the first chapter of the series. The co-founder of XboxEra also added that the style of the game will not stray too far from that of the previous chapters.

As usual, we recommend that you take similar indiscretions with softness as it is impossible to verify their veracity, although Baker has “guessed” several tips in the past.

According to information reported in a recent Kotaku article, Mafia 4 is currently in the early stages of development, so we will probably have to wait a long time for an official announcement.