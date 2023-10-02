We recently had confirmation that Mafia 4 it will be done: at this point, doubts and curiosities begin to arise around the structure, the protagonists and the setting of the game. We may have just gotten more clues regarding this last point.

According to what was reported by GamingBiblein the last few hours they would have been published by the same team that would be working on the game of very specific job adverts.

Hangar 13 would in fact be looking for graphic designers capable of creating “organic 3D environments”: a skill that is not very useful if the game is set in a city.

The need for such “organic” elements has led many fans to think that the next title in the series could be set in a place very different from the metropolises of the USA: Sicily.

This setting would fit perfectly with the probable theme of the game: the rise of the mafia during the government of Benito Mussolini. As there is still no official information on the matter, we invite you to take these statements with a pinch of salt.

The information available to us regarding Mafia 4 is practically equal to 0 but, at the same time, the Mafia Definitive Edition (which we reviewed) can already give you a taste of the team’s “next-gen” approach under 2K.

The idea that the title could be set on the well-known island it’s nothing new: some time ago this rumor persistently circulated, but this new job announcement only increases suspicions in this regard.