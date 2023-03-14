It has been talked about for some time Mafia 4but it seems that the project for the new chapter is still in its infancy or so, considering that some job announcements they talk about the title being pre-productionsuggesting that it is still far from being released on the market.

The first references to Mafia 4 had already emerged almost three years ago, with the CEO of Hangar 13, a dedicated development team, suggesting the existence of the ongoing project. Later, some leaks revealed the setting and historical period, with the fact that it will be set in Sicily, according to various insiders.

However, it is possible that there is still a long way to go before we know the truth. According to some job postings, the project is currently in the pre-production stage, which means it hasn’t started actual development.

“Hangar 13 is looking for a highly motivated tools programmer who wants to take part in a creative working environment,” reads a ad looking for Tools Engineeri.e. personnel involved in “creating and maintaining tools for an unannounced cross-platform game in Unreal Engine 5 that is currently in pre-production”.

The title is missing but it is quite clear that we are referring here to Mafia 4, which would therefore be based on Unreal Engine 5 and currently still in pre-production. At this point we are waiting for any information from Hangar 13 or 2K, but it is likely that it will still take some time just to get news or materials on the game.