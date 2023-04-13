Some job postings on LinkedIn have revealed potential details of Mafia 4not yet announced but almost certainly in development at the Hangar 13 studios. The game may have elements multiplayer And stealth. Also from LinkedIn it was learned last March that the game will probably be powered by Unreal Engine 5.

Mafia 3 dates back to the now distant 2016, so it is likely that Mafia 4 will come out at least ten years after its predecessor.

As we said, Mafia 4 has not yet been presented, but the job announcements concerning him are explicit about its existence: “Designing new archetypes that fit the vision of Mafia. Starting with creative designs and technical prototypes of enemy behavior and abilities.”

The announcements state that the next Mafia will have “engaging loops of gameplay stealth and combat,” which hopefully go beyond the somewhat repetitive ones of the third chapter.

It is also explicitly stated that Hangar 13 is looking for developers with experience in “multiplayer and/or live service game design.” It’s definitely not a confirmation, but it’s a hint as to what kind of game we can expect.

Of course, anything can happen in the time that the development team will take to finalize the game, of which nothing official is known yet (it’s fair to repeat it). Who knows when we will see it.