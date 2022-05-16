More rumors have surfaced recently about the next Mafiaright after Hayden Blackman, the boss of Hangar 13, left the studio. Now we have even more information on the story and setting of Mafia 4thanks to a reliable insider.

The Mafia series was introduced in 2002. The game has always been remembered as a storytelling masterpiece in the world of organized crime.

In 2021, Hangar 13 and 2K Games have launched a remake of the original Mafia and, now, it seems that the next project of Hangar 13 is already interesting, according to the latest rumors.

According to a recent XboxEra podcast, featuring Shpeshal Nick, a well-known insider best known for Microsoft-related leaks, Mafia 4 is expected to be a prequel to the original. Based on the information provided by Nick, the game is expected to cover Don Salieri’s life in Sicily and his rise to power.

It is not known if Don Salieri will be the protagonist or not, but it already seems interesting as we have not had any big budget games that portray Sicily and the birth of organized crime.

As for the gameplay, Nick said the game will stay true to its linear storytelling.

Currently, you can play Mafia Trilogy, the remake of the original game, the remastered version of Mafia 2 and the definitive edition of Mafia 3 on PC and consoles.

Source: Dualshockers.