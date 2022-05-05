Haden Blackman, studio head and founder of Mafia 3’s developer Hanger 13, is stepping down from the role after seven years.

In an internal email from 2K, the publisher wrote: “Hello team, it’s with mixed emotions that I share with you several leadership updates from Hangar 13. Haden Blackman is stepping down as Studio Head of Hangar 13 and is leaving the company to pursue his passion at a new endeavor.

“We are grateful for Haden’s leadership in establishing Hangar 13, building and uniting teams in Novato, Brighton and Czech, and releasing multiple studio-defining Mafia games and collections.

“What Haden helped build will continue to carry forward and grow for years to come. We support all of our employees pursuing their passions, and we wish nothing but the best for him in what’s next” (via IGN).

Blackman will be replaced with Nick Baynes, who previously acted as the studio head for Hanger 13 Brighton.

Baynes has over 30 years’ experience within the industry and was behind the launches of both Mafia: Definitive Edition and the Mafia Trilogy.

“While change can be challenging, it can also breed new opportunities and success,” wrote 2K.

“We are confident the studio is in great hands heading into the multiple projects currently under way, and the team has 2K’s full support.”

Last year, Hanger 13 saw the cancellation of its “next big project” by parent company Take-Two. This was despite the game, which was code named Volt, having had $53m spent on its development since 2017.