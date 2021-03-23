A new talent! Mafer Portugal managed to move on to the next stage of the casting in Yo soy playing Amy Gutiérrez. The young singer, who has accumulated more than 26,000 followers on Instagram, surprised the jury with her imitation.

Tommy Portugal’s daughter was very nervous when she met Mauri Stern and Ángel López, the last judges who joined the program. However, when presenting his show, he put everything aside and demonstrated his musical ability.

The ex-vocalist of Sound by four even dared to give advice to the young singer, who confessed to being a great admirer of his career and career. “The nerves serve before the stage. When you climb, you must give everything, that’s when that nerve turns into energy and good vibes, ”the Puerto Rican told him.

The cast of Yo soy mentioned the great talent they saw in the heiress of Tommy Portugal, but they also made some corrections and recommendations.

“You have a lot of potential, but they (the salseros) understand R&B, gospel music, rock, pop and they take that to salsa. You have to squeeze a lot all those plays because you are not yet in the place that I think you can get to, “he said. Mauri Stern.

For his part, Ángel López assured that Mafer Portugal is very close to achieving a perfect imitation of Amy Gutiérrez: “With a bit of definition, workshop, we are seeing an artist in I am ”.

Finally, the interpreter was able to go to the next stage of the casting with three votes in favor. The only one who disagreed was Maricarmen Marín, who recommended that she change her character and imitate Fey.

