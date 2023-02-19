Majo Parodithe younger sister of patrick parodysurprised her Instagram followers with revealing news about her sentimental status.

She will move to the married row. Mafer Parodi, influencer and one of the two sisters of patrick parody, has given rise to talk after announcing that she has just become engaged to her lover Alfredo Zanatti Lizier. She thus exhibited it through her Instagram profile, where she posted some photos next to her now boyfriend to spread the good news about her.

On February 18, Majo Parodi’s consanguineous relative announced that she is about to get married by hanging some postcards with Zanatti Lizier. The marriage proposal took place in Chicago, United States, the destination where both are currently.

“Forever“, read the graph that the content creator posted on her social platforms. One of the postcards showed her engagement ring on her right hand.

Majo Parodi will marry Alfredo Zanatti Lizier. Photo: Majo Parodi/Instagram

Patricio Parodi congratulates his sister Mafer on her engagement

The congratulations did not take long to arrive, one of the first being that of his brother Patricio Parodi. The member of “This is war” He expressed his great emotion for the new stage in the life of his minor relative, so he did not hesitate to send a message of support to her and her partner.

“I am happy for you, I know how much you love each other and now more than ever you will build a life together. I love you ”, wrote the couple of Luciana Fuster in an Instagram story.

Patricio Parodi dedicated a loving message to his sister Mafer Parodi. Photo: Instagram

Flavia Laos congratulates Mafer Parodi on her early wedding

On the other hand, who also did not go unnoticed for congratulating and greeting Mafer Parodi’s decision, was the influencer Flavia Laos. The model, who in the past has expressed that the relatives of ‘Pato’ Parodi are like her own sisters, left a warm letter in Mafer’s post. “Congratulations baby, I’m so happy for you,” she commented.