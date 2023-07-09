Thousands of Colombians experienced a great shock when the death of María Fernanda Aguilar became known. The young woman was a much-loved participant in “Desafío 2018” who gained fame after the reality show. In a recent report of the “Final File” of the Caracol channel, the testimonies of relatives who gave details of the tragic day were known. Review all the secrets behind her death in this note.

Mafe Aguilar, “Final file”

Mafe Aguilar She was the former participant of the coastal team in “Desafío” who, after passing through the show, began to use her social networks to gain followers and show various facets of her daily life. For this purpose, she asked her friend Rodrigo Giraldo to accompany her to take some photos in the sea.

However, the photo session had a tragic end and ended with the death of the young Colombian. After four years, the last moments in which Mafe was found lifeless were revealed.

Mafe Aguilar passed away in 2019. Photo: “Challenge”

What happened the day Mafe Aguilar died?

Rodrigo Giraldoa friend of Mafe, told Caracol that the young woman asked him and her then boyfriend, Julián González, to accompany her to the Pradomar beach in Puerto Colombia.

“Julián enters and then I after a while. That was in a matter of seconds. As I am leaving the sea, she and Julián begin to yell at me: ‘Help, help’ (…).From one moment to the next, he only saw a head in the sea, he did not know whose it was. They managed to get Julián out and that’s where the search for Mafe began.”told the “Final File” program.

Rodrigo Giraldo informed Mafe’s father of his disappearance. Photo: “Final File”/Snail

Another of the versions that were known about the death of Mafe was the testimony of Julián. In the documentary, her boyfriend Julián reported what he experienced that day.

“I didn’t realize when the current was pulling us further and further from the shore. It got to a point where we couldn’t feel the floor, that made us anxiousquite; we began to ask for help, and after that we were immersed in water…”, he said about the day of the accident.

Another of the details that was learned about the search for Mafe’s body was that in those days there were parties in the municipality of Puerto Colombia and the jet skis could not be used for a search due to lack of gasoline.

On the other hand, for Julio Omorofriend and coach of the young athlete, the death of Mafe is not yet fully clarified.

“There are always doubts, you don’t really know what happened. Julián says one thing; the friend Rodrigo, another ”, he mentioned.

Julio Omoro revealed details of the Mafe accident: “Final file”

Mafe was found several hours after her disappearance. Her aunt revealed that the young woman was found by some rescuers who were looking for her.

“That day there were parties in Puerto Colombia,there was a dais and he appeared from behind the dais.Everyone saw, the people who were there,” he revealed.

