Now there will be no soup that will stop her because Mafalda is now back in a new animation for Netflix that will be directed by Argentine director, screenwriter and film and television producer Juan José Campanella.

Oscar-winning director Juan José Campanella is working on the audiovisual adaptation of the iconic comic Mafaldaby the renowned master of Argentine graphic humor, Joaquín Salvador Lavado Tejón “Quino”.

Campanella will be the director, screenwriter and showrunner of the project, developed in animated series format, with Gastón Gorali as co-writer and general producer, and Sergio Fernández as production director.

Source: Netflix

This will be an original Netflix production with Mundoloco CGI, a studio with notable works such as Underdogs United, Mini Beat Power Rockers and other series. In other words, this is a project with experienced people and no improvisations.

Mundoloco CGI was founded by Juan José Campanella with Gaston Gorali, Roberto Schroder and Jorge Estrada Mora.

Now, this group will have the difficult responsibility of bringing to life a character much loved not only by a country, but by an entire continent.

It is not the first time that Mafalda has an animation

The character of Mafalda He is no stranger to animation. During the 1970s he had many animated shorts that were compiled into an eventual film.

In 1994, Juan Padrón, a very close friend of Quino, made another animation of the iconic Argentine girl who just didn’t like soup. In 2017, Telefe Noticias had this character as a sort of columnist and gave her opinion on everything that happened through her comics.

There was even a documentary on Disney Plus which was also very well received by fans. What do you think of this animated film? Mafalda with Netflix?