The first Mafalda magazine that cartoonist Agustín Sciammarella bought was at the newsstand on the corner of his house, when he was 12 years old. He lived on Talcahuano Street in Buenos Aires, just above the publishing house of the most famous Argentine girl in the world. “It is impossible to remember only one vignette because each number has many to remember,” he maintains, although some comes to mind. This year the creation of Joaquín Salvador Lavado, Quino, turns 55 and EL PAÍS celebrates it with a collection that brings together all the strips of the irreverent, conscientious and charming Mafalda. The first delivery can be obtained in the kiosks next Sunday, May 19, for 4.95 euros. It is also available on the EL PAÍS Collections website.

Mafalda was born at the hands of Quino (Guaymallén, Argentina, 1932), in the sixties, almost by chance, as it is the result of an advertising commission. This project failed, but Mafalda had already seen the first rays of light and the cartoonist used it to add a bit of humor to the magazine Front page. From there, this comic strip, published between 1964 and 1973, made its way into the homes of almost everyone, with more than 30 translations, the last ones in Hebrew, Guarani or Armenian.

He came to the house of the cartoonist Fernando Vicente to become part of the family. “I love it and now my 15-year-old son has everything from Quino,” he says. A picture of Mafalda even decorates your room. “It’s not that I tried to instill it in him as a father, it’s that he likes jokes, ironies, he loves it for the same reasons that I liked when I was little.”

The direct and rapid language that speaks of the everyday has hooked generations. Sciammarella considers that part of this success arises because “the revolution always triumphs” and “she went against everything and sooner or later, who more who less, feels attracted”. In the 11 installments of the collection Mafalda, edited by Lumen, collects all the social criticism that defines the girl, but also another feature that the cartoonist underlines: “The unforgettable naivety of all the characters.”

As a professional drawing artist, Sciammarella discusses the apparent simplicity that is sometimes attributed to Mafalda’s line. “What seems simple is very difficult to achieve, the Mafalda family, with the friends, that fantastic father’s car, all that simplicity of lines and how each character gestures is very powerful,” he explains. Vicente agrees with him: “Quino has a look capable of reducing things that are very complex to synthesize to a minimum; in a very clear way he reduces the concepts he wants and that is not easy at all, quite the opposite ”.

All those elements that Quino combined in his cartoons have made Mafalda a work that, as a good classic, not only withstands the revision of the years, but also gains in content. “Therein lies its own strength”, Sciammarella concludes.