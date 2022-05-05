Dominic Seldis will fill in at the last minute on Thursday during the liberation concert in Amsterdam. Despite the short preparation, he still has time for a joke during an interview. “I poisoned the poor girl who was supposed to play.”

Cellist Ella van Poucke canceled this morning for the liberation concert on the Amstel due to illness and double bassist Dominic Seldis, known to the general public for the music program Maestrowas therefore flown in especially to fill in for Van Poucke.

The double bassist had little time to prepare, he says in an interview with the NOS on Thursday. “It was about half past nine this morning. The problem is that the producer of the concert is my wife’s best friend. So if she calls with the question: ‘can you fill in?’ Then I can really only answer: sure, which piece should I play?”

From the moment Seldis got in the car, he has been practicing the music to play during the concert. Despite the short preparation time, the musician is clearly looking forward to it and jokes: ,,I poisoned the poor girl who was supposed to play. But hey, it’s hard business, what can I say?” Whereupon the NOS interviewer doubts aloud whether viewers can also laugh at Seldis’ joke. “I think we’ll cut this out.” See also Nafti: "Playing against Real in the Cup is a good gift from Kings"

