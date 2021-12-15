Publicist and historian Yevgeny Ponasenkov, known as Maestro, spoke about the popularity of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov on social networks. His words lead Sport24…

Ponasenkov considered that it did not really matter. “The simpler the subject, the more accessible it is. If the subject is more intelligent, it is less accessible, ”he explained. The maestro added that such popularity should be ashamed of.

On December 14, Nurmagomedov spoke about his attitude to various social networks. The 33-year-old admitted that he sees more support from Facebook and Instagram users.

Nurmagomedov is known for his performances in the Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC). He became the organization’s lightweight champion and defended his title three times. On account of his victory over Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gage.

Nurmagomedov has 32 million followers on Instagram. In March, he topped the rating of Russian-speaking Instagram bloggers in terms of the number of subscribers and their activity on his page.