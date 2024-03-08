AIn her self-portrait from 1840, the Spanish woman in the empire dress and the glittering crown of hair smiles at us mildly and knowingly rather than mischievously. She certainly had reason to be triumphant, since Victoria Martín Barhié had been chosen as the first female member of the Cadiz Academy of Arts. But the student of the academic painter Manuel Montano seemed to suspect that it would be a while before other women were allowed to follow her in this institution.

It actually took another twelve years before female students were officially admitted. Her own fame, however, was short-lived. In addition to the ravishing self-portrait, she left the Academy a Nativity, a Susanna in the bath and an allegorical depiction of Cupid and Psyche. In doing so, she demonstrated her mastery of the genres. However, this maestra disappeared without a trace on the historical stage of painting.

Today, museums and the market long for female artists

The Antwerp artist Catharina Ykens had never even come close to an academy two centuries ago. Her father, brother, husband and uncle were painters, which had to be enough at the time. Around Rubens, she focused on flower garlands that paid homage to Mary in the spirit of the Counter-Reformation. Later she painted vanitas busts of female skulls on the bodies of sumptuously dressed ladies. Her “Young Woman Playing Guitar in a Garland” could be a representation of hearing or even a self-portrait.

The grapes, plums and figs are in full bloom. The person portrayed also exudes youthful freshness, and yet the leaden silence of impending invisibility already hovers over her. Today, as museums and the market strive for gender equality and tirelessly search for works by female artists, exhibitions are increasing that pay homage to those who have long been ignored, although highly recognized during their lifetime.







If you take a closer look, the discourse itself seems to be constantly threatened with oblivion, because the echo of imitation that the legendary exhibition “Women Artists: 1550–1950” in Los Angeles in 1976 did not last long. Linda Nochlin and Ann Sutherland set an epochal process in motion, but it was only in the wake of the MeToo earthquake that their initiative began to bear reliable fruit. After all, the 1976 exhibition showed that continued efforts are needed to anchor the life and work of female artists in collective memory.









For example, in the Kunstmuseum Basel, where “genius women”, including court painters, teachers, entrepreneurs and publishers from the sixteenth to eighteenth centuries, provide proof that the exceptional case of a professional career, depending on origin and country, occurred more often than is usually assumed the Italian women admitted to the academies in the Baroque era, such as Artemisia Gentileschi, to Sofonisba Anguissola, who was already protected at the Spanish court in Madrid during the Renaissance. Both were recently seen in individual and group shows alongside the mannerist Lavinia Fontana, who, as a gifted networker, took over her father's painting workshop and was assured in the marriage contract that her husband was responsible for the eleven children and the household, always under the foreshadowing of long-ignored old masters. And of course they are not missing in Remagen.