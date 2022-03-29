by Brenda Goh

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Maersk said the Covid-19 restrictions in Shanghai will severely hamper road transport services and increase costs.

The Chinese coastal city, home to some of the world’s busiest ports and airports, began a lockdown on half of the territory on Monday and intends to do the same for the other half for four days from Friday.

“Inbound and outbound (from) Shanghai road transport service will be severely impacted by 30% due to a full lockdown in Shanghai’s Pudong and Puxi areas until April 5,” said Maersk, the second-largest transport company. container shipping in the world, in a statement to customers on Monday.

The company added that warehouses in Shanghai would be closed until Friday.

“Consequently, there will be a longer delivery time and a possible increase in transport costs, such as a fee for alternative routes and road freight.”

