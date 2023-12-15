The company added in a statement: “Following the near miss involving the Maersk Gibraltar ship yesterday and the other attack on a container ship today, we have issued instructions to all Maersk ships in the area destined to pass through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait to stop their journey until further notice.”“.

The last twenty-four hours in the Red Sea were hot, with an escalation of attacks targeting commercial ships passing through this strategic waterway in the world.

The Houthis in Yemen target ships in the southern Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait in attacks that the group says aim to support the Palestinians in the midst of the war waged by Israel and Hamas.

The Danish shipping company Maersk said on Thursday that its ship, “Maersk Gibraltar,” was targeted by a missile while it was on its way from Salalah in the Sultanate of Oman to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, but it later denied that it had been bombed. The Houthis said they hit the tanker with a drone.

The Bab al-Mandab Strait is one of the most important water routes in the world for shipments of global goods transported by sea, especially crude oil and fuel from the Gulf heading to the Mediterranean via the Suez Canal or the SUMED pipeline, in addition to goods heading to Asia, including Russian oil.

The Energy Information Administration said that 12 percent of all seaborne oil in the first half of 2023, as well as eight percent of liquefied natural gas trade, passed through Bab al-Mandab, the SUMED pipeline, and the Suez Canal.