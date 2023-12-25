Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/25/2023 – 7:30

Moller-Maersk said on Sunday it plans to restart shipments through the Red Sea after halting operations earlier this month following attacks on its ships. The shipping and logistics company said it has begun preparations to allow ships to resume eastbound and westbound movements through the Red Sea, a waterway leading to the Suez Canal and an important route for global trade.

“We are currently working on plans for the first ships to make the transit and for this to happen as quickly as operationally possible,” the company said in a customer statement that also warned that its plans could change again.

Industry executives said on Sunday that the return to the Red Sea would be gradual, with no mass return of ships to the waterway expected before the new year.

Yemen's Houthi forces have in recent months attacked commercial ships transiting the region, increasing costs for shippers and raising concerns about the stability of trade through the Suez Canal.

The situation led the US and allies to mobilize warships to prevent further attacks. Maersk on Sunday cited the effort, called Operation Prosperity Guardian, in explaining why it was taking steps to resume sending container ships through the region.

The company said it would release details in the coming days. This month, dozens of ships were diverted around the Cape of Good Hope. Source: Dow Jones Newswires