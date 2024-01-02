The Danish company Maersk has suspended ship traffic in the Red Sea

Danish shipping company Maersk has suspended shipping in the Red Sea after one of its ships was attacked. This is reported by TASS.

“Following the incident involving our vessel Maersk Hangzhou on December 30, we have decided to suspend all transit through the Red Sea/Gulf of Aden until further notice,” the statement said.

In cases where it is appropriate, the company continued, the ships will change the route and continue around the Cape of Good Hope. The investigation into the incident continues, the carrier noted.

Earlier it was reported that an American ship collided with military boats of Yemeni Houthi rebels from the paramilitary group Ansar Allah in the Red Sea. In addition, it became known that US helicopters sank Houthi boats that attacked the Hangzhou container ship of the Danish company Maersk. This happened on December 31 at 6:30 am Sanaa time.