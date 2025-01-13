The shipping company Maersk, one of the largest global operators in container traffic, has announced that eliminates stopover in the port of Algeciras on its route between India and the East coast of the United States. Instead it will operate from Tangier Med. This is an important route because it is not only a connection with India but with important ports in the Arab world and the Middle East.

“To enhance products from India to North America, the MECL service will add a stopover in Mundra, India, and at the same time, the MECL service will stop stopping in Algeciras on the journey west. As a result, transit times from India, Pakistan and the Middle East to the East Coast of the United States They will improve in an average of 5 days“(on a trip of 46 days on average), the communication issued by the company says verbatim.

The new MECL service rotation, the company reports, will be as follows: Jebel Ali, Mundra, Pipavav, Nhava Sheva, Salalah, Newark, Charleston, Savannah, Houston, Norfolk, Newark, Tangier and Salalah

The first vessel to follow the new rotation will be the Maersk Atlanta 509W, with ETA (estimated time of arrival) in Mundra on February 24 of 2025.

Frictions and rates

Recently the Spanish Government denied scale in the port of Algeciras of two ships from the United States (New York), due to suspicions that they could be transporting weapons to Israel.

More in depth, from the region it is pointed out that Maersk may have taken the measure to avoid the ETS, acronym in English for the trading regime for emissions rights on maritime trade that taxes CO2 emissions on shipswhich does not exist on the other side of the Strait. Although officially the company has not given any explanation other than the improvement in its times.