The guests hooked Inter for an hour, then a penalty from the attacker, after a long Var, equaled Fiorentina. The Italian team also hits the post with Biraghi

One failed engagement each: Atalanta to Inter, Fiorentina to Juventus. And it will be understood later on whether the two teams can be happier or dissatisfied with this 1-1, all in all fair. Atalanta is taking small steps towards Europe and for one night prevents Fiorentina (in any case at the 12th consecutive useful result) from getting even closer than they have done in the last eight games. The Italian team remains at -7: perhaps they would have deserved something more for what was built (not finalized), but Gasperini’s team has not deserved this draw, the result of a very careful defensive test, to compensate for an always much lower offensive productivity to the standards of the past. And in the end he has to thank Sportiello, deployed surprisingly by the Gasp, for having armored the victory with a super save at the end of the match. See also Marine Le Pen's party celebrates its 50th anniversary without the patriarch

The choices — The Italian makes moderate rotations compared to the Conference League: he returns to the center of defense Fourth (disqualified in Poland) paired with Milenkovic and Terzic goes on the left and not Biraghi. Instead of Amrabat in the pits (lumbago) there is Castrovilli next to Mandragora, with Barak behind Cabral, while Nico Gonzalez and Ikoné are still whizzing on the wings. Surprisingly, Gasperini chooses Sportiello and not Musso, finds Toloi (suspended against Bologna) and Koopmeiners (out for a month and a half due to injury), who goes up front, and up front once again the “heavy” couple Hojlund-Zapata.

First half — Fiorentina immediately frightens Atalanta with a header from Quarta shortly after less than 2′ and takes less than ten minutes to take possession of the ring, after a brave and promising start from Gasperini’s team, however turns off soon. Occupied the opponent’s half, thanks also to the difficult connection of Koopmeiners with the two centre-forwards and therefore to the difficulty of Zapata and Hojlund (handcuffed by Quarta) in keeping the balls up and therefore the team, in the space of scarce a quarter of an hour the Viola is dangerous four times: a two-step save by Sportiello on Barak, a dart of him to deflect for a corner on a sudden bite by Cabral, a left-footed turn by Nico Gonzalez who goes to die very close to the intersection and – the most dangerous chance – a missed tap-in by Nico on a header by Cabral, which ends up splashing on Sportiello’s body and then for a corner. The only offensive sign of life from the Dea is at half an hour, a twenty-meter right foot from Zapata that goes high. But just when they seem to be in the most difficulty, Atalanta pass with their first shot on goal, in the 37th minute: a rash pass by Dodo for Barak is intercepted by Ederson (with Viola protests for an alleged foul), the ball goes Maehle, who closes his blitz in the area that surprises Mandragora and above all Terzic with a semi scavetto from the tip, which surpasses Terracciano. See also Germany vs. England: where to watch the Uefa Nations League match?

Second half — Fiorentina’s equalizer came in a rather casual way: a cross from Bonaventura was touched with an arm by Toloi. The examination of the images in the Var lasts almost 3′, the decision – much discussed by Atalanta – by Guida is for the penalty cheese that Nico Gonzalez leaves to Cabral, very cold in displacing and beating Sportiello. Shortly after, Atalanta also claimed a penalty, for a contact between Quarta and Zapata: in reality, the Viola defender barely placed his hand on the Colombian’s shoulder and this time Guida let it go. From then on, the match went more nervous than fluid: Atalanta continued to have problems looking for goal, even when Muriel and ppi Boga entered; Viola may also feel a little tired, but despite this they close by putting the Goddess against the wall and coming close to winning in the third minute of stoppage time, when Sportiello performs a miracle, shooting Bonaventura’s header out of the net onto his post and earning the title of best of his. See also Alcaraz, shock announcement: he's injured, he won't play the Australian Open

