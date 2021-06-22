End as it ends, Denmark will never forget this European Championship. The team directed by Kasper Hjulmand has experienced a roller coaster of emotions in the last ten days. The team edged Russia 1-4 in last group stage match and achieved a creditable classification to the round of 16. How could it be otherwise, it was dedicated to Christian Eriksen and the fans that made the Parken of Copenhagen seems to be full.

In that victory, two young players were vital, who have been stepping up and are beginning to be protagonists in Italian football. Joakim Maehle (1997) and Mikkel Damsgaard each scored one and they had an outstanding meeting that confirms them as important players in the Danish team. The first of them did it playing as a left back, with a changed leg, a position in which He has had three great matches in the group stage. In the meantime, Damsgaard (born 2000) has been entering the last few days and, at 20 years and 353 days, has become the youngest scorer in Denmark in a great international tournament.

The hierarchy and weight of Daniel Wass in the Danish national team have ‘forced’ Joakim Maehle to occupy the position of left back in the Eurocup, although it is true that it is a more than usual position for him in the national team: 12 of his 13 games have been in that position. Yesterday, against Russia, he was again the left wing in the 3-4-2-1 system that his team has used in the last two games and stood out again. Acting with more freedom and having a greater influence in the attack game have made him indispensable. In addition to the goal, the footballer of the Atalanta full 5 dribbles (the one who most of the party), won 7 duels and recovered 6 balls. He already had good performances against Belgium (especially) and before Finland, but the results did not accompany and did not do justice to the good feelings of his team.

Something different is the case of Mikkel Damsgaard, which has experienced a meteoric progression in the last year. On September 1, he signed for Sampdoria after spending his entire formative stage at Nordsjælland. His excellent campaign at Calcio earned him his debut for his country’s senior team last November and, since then, he has become an important man. Before the start of the Euro, Damsgaard only he had played 190 minutes with the national team. He was a substitute in the first game against Finland, but already against Belgium he acted as a hitch behind the forward and made a good game with his mobility, unpredictability and speed on the offensive front. Against Russia it was his confirmation since, in addition to the goal, he recovered 5 balls and completed 18 passes. It left high-quality details and generated spaces in attack.

Maehle and Damsgaard hugging at the end of the match

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND (AFP)



Their little trainers hallucinate

Maehle and Damsgaard’s success in the national team represents the good work to come performing for some years in grassroots football in Denmark. It is no coincidence that he has been present in four of the last six major championships and that in Russia 2018 will stay close to reaching the quarterfinals.

Brian Maurer, Damsgaard’s coach since age six, He recounted his hunger since he was little in the Danish television TV 2: “You could see that he was a talent from a very young age. He was already dribbling the same as against Belgium. I remember a game where we had to score two goals in two minutes and he was on the bench because I had changed him. He asked me to leave, I took him out and scored both goals. It was incredible. “

Another who was already emerging as a child was Maehle. René Larsen was his coach at Østervrå IF, a North Jutland club: “He started playing when he was 3-4 years old and I was surprised by how mentally strong he was. You are proud to see how far he has come. I am very lucky to have coincided with him.”

Damsgaard (left) and Maehle (right), with their small teams | Photos: TV 2

TV 2 Denmark (TV 2 Denmark)



The two begin to emerge in Serie A

Despite being separated by three years of age, both Maehle and Damsgaard are following similar career patterns. The side was a youth squad Aalborg and in 2017, at the age of 20, he went to Genk. He was in the Belgian team for three seasons and last January he signed for Atalanta. It was difficult for him to adapt to the team Gasperini, but in the final stretch of the campaign has begun to acquire greater importance (20 of 24 games played in Serie A).

For its part, Damsgaard left the quarry of the aforementioned Nordsjælland and last summer he signed the Sampdoria for an amount close to € 7M. At his home club, the attacker generated 34 goals in 93 games. His first season in Serie A has been no different and, despite having experienced a different context, the Dane has been a regular starter for Ranieri and has participated in 35 games. The future is here.