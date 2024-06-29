Juarez City.- The Road Education area, of the General Road Safety Coordination, trained and raised awareness on defensive driving among employees of the transport companies MAEESA, as well as TRJ, with the aim of preventing car accidents in the city.

The company’s employees were instructed in road safety education topics with a view to giving greater dissemination to a better road culture for our border. Among the topics they saw were the following:

– Defensive driving

– Traffic Regulations

– Fundamental causes of accidents

– Formula to avoid accidents

At the end of the talk, the officers administered a test with the aim of learning about and assessing the training of those who drive this type of unit.

Companies interested in scheduling a time to take this course can call 656-737-0300, or go directly to the central offices of this coordination, located on Oscar Flores Sánchez Boulevard, almost on the corner of Teófilo Borunda Boulevard, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.