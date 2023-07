How did you feel about the content of this article?

Venezuela’s first lady, Cilia Flores, with dictator Nicolás Maduro | Photo: EFE/André Borges

The Chavista dictatorship articulated a maneuver to try to spoil the presidential elections scheduled for 2024. Starting with the rectors linked to the government, all five members of the National Electoral Council (CNE), which oversees and organizes elections in Venezuela, resigned from their seats in June .

A commission of the National Assembly, where Chavismo has a large majority, and a group of ten representatives of civil society will indicate the substitutes, who need to be ratified by the plenary of the Legislative. The opinion among analysts is that these movements are aimed at discouraging the electorate and appointing an even more pro-government council.

The National Assembly appointed a commission of 11 parliamentarians for the process of replacing electoral deans and most of the components are from the governing party, including Cilia Flores, wife of Maduro.

