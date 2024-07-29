The worst scenario for Venezuelan democratic forces has come true. The partial results announced by the CNE in the early hours of July 29 give 51.2% of the votes to Nicolás Maduro. María Corina Machado and the opposition claim that Edmundo González Urrutia obtained 70% of the votes. Knowing the truth about these numbers will be essential.

What’s coming next?

Chilean President Gabriel Boric was one of the first to react. He expressed his doubts about the data read by the president of the CNE, Rector Elvis Amoroso, and demanded “total transparency of the minutes and the process,” while affirming that Chile will not recognize any result that is not verifiable. The United States; the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell; Colombia, Spain, Guatemala, Peru, Uruguay, and Costa Rica issued statements in the same vein. Brazil and Mexico, with progressive governments, had remained silent until the early hours of the morning, while Cuba, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Bolivia welcomed the announced reelection of Maduro.

Maduro’s goal in holding this election was to achieve international recognition. In this way, he sought to overcome a period of isolation and sanctions. This support seems to continue to elude him.

From the start, his supposed victory is full of doubts. To make it credible, they will have to show not only the results table by table but also give access to all the minutes. The latter could be impossible. Like in a script of a bad soap opera, the CNE claimed that the system had been “hacked” and that is why it delayed the publication of the first bulletin.

This is not the first time that the government has attributed events to unlikely causes. For example, in the past certain failures in the electrical system have been attributed to an iguana bite on a high-tension cable or to “electromagnetic attacks.”

The electoral body reported that the voting data would be published on its website, broken down table by table. However, these results may not be auditable. One of the mechanisms for verifying the results is that the parties that have witnesses at the voting event receive a copy of the minutes issued by the voting machine. The opposition complained that it did not have access to all the minutes, due to the authorities’ refusal to do so.

But this is not just a matter of mathematics or statistics. What is at stake is the credibility of the Maduro government. It needs it to advance a new relationship with partners in the region. After the fall of the interim government of Juan Guaidó, Caracas’ diplomacy achieved significant progress, including a relaxation of the sectoral sanctions imposed by the US.

Maduro has maneuvered to make it seem that his government guarantees stability in Venezuela. However, the country is experiencing a complex humanitarian emergency that has led to the forced displacement of millions of Venezuelans. According to polls prior to the election, 45% linked their decision to remain in the country to political change.

The impact of the president’s re-election on migration in the continent is another aspect that worries neighboring countries, especially Colombia, which hosts more than two million Venezuelans.

Distrust in the results

The basis for the distrust in the results offered by the CNE is that the Venezuelan opposition organized exit polls and applied four quick counts, the data of which are not consistent with those declared by the electoral body.

Although there is a delegation from the Carter Center in the country and a panel of experts from the United Nations, they are not in a position to testify on the truth of the results, because they did not carry out a wide-ranging mission.

Machado said that the opposition command would defend the truth. According to this sector, González Urrutia obtained a 3 to 1 advantage. The leader of the Venezuelan opposition relies on 40% of the votes.

In the coming days, Maduro will have to prove that he won, if that really happened. It will not be the first time that the shadow surrounds him. In 2013, it happened during his first election; in 2018, his reelection was considered irritating by different countries, which led to more than 50 countries ignoring him in 2019.

