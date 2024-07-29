US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that his country has real concerns that the results announced by the Venezuelan electoral commission, which declared President Nicolas Maduro the winner of a third term, do not reflect the will of the people.

Just minutes after the commission declared Maduro the winner of the presidential election, Blinken interrupted remarks at a meeting of Indo-Pacific nations to address the matter.

“We saw the announcement by the Venezuelan electoral commission a short while ago. We have real concerns that the announced result does not reflect the will or the voices of the Venezuelan people,” he said.

He added, on Monday, that the international community is closely following the matter and will respond to it.

“It is important that every vote is counted fairly and transparently, that election officials share any information promptly with the opposition and election observers without delay, and that election authorities publish a detailed vote count,” he continued.

The electoral commission said Maduro won 51 percent of the vote, despite multiple exit polls indicating the opposition candidate had won.

The election commission is supposed to be an independent body but the opposition says it works for the government.

Maduro pledges to provide ‘peace, stability and justice’

Nicolas Maduro pledged to provide “peace, stability and justice” in a speech to supporters Sunday night after he was declared the winner of a third presidential term in Venezuela.

“There will be peace, stability and justice. Peace and respect for the law. I am a man of peace and dialogue,” Maduro said during a ceremony outside the presidential palace in Caracas, at the end of an election held in a tense atmosphere, during which the opposition spoke of intimidation and fears of fraud.

Peru recalls its ambassador from Caracas

For his part, Peruvian Foreign Minister Javier Gonzalez-Olachia announced the recall of its ambassador to Caracas after Maduro’s victory was announced.

“In light of the extremely serious announcements made by the Venezuelan electoral authorities, the immediate recall for consultation of the Peruvian ambassador to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela has been arranged,” the minister said in a post on the X platform.

Venezuelan opposition claims election victory

For its part, the Venezuelan opposition announced on Sunday night that its candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia, had won the presidential elections, having received 70 percent of the votes, thus refusing to recognize the National Electoral Council’s announcement that Nicolas Maduro had won a third consecutive term.

“We won… we got 70 percent of the vote,” opposition leader Maria Corina Machado told reporters, adding, “Venezuela has a new president elected, Edmundo González Urrutia.”

Congratulations from China

In contrast to previous reactions to Maduro’s victory, China congratulated the president-elect on his re-election as Venezuela’s president, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

“China is willing to strengthen our strategic partnership… to better benefit the people of both countries,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters at a news conference.