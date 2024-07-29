The recent announcement by the National Electoral Council of Venezuelawhich declares Nicolas Maduro as winner of the election with the 51% of the votes in front of 44.2% obtained by the opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutiahas generated a wave of international reactions.

Leaders from different countries have expressed their worry and their views on the legitimacy and transparency of the choice.

He U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinkenexpressed serious doubts on veracity of the results announced, suggesting that these do not reflect the true will of the Venezuelan people.

Blinken, speaking at a meeting of Indo-Pacific nations, said the international community was closely watching the situation and would respond appropriately to events in Venezuela.

For its part, the Argentine President Javier Milei refused to recognize the resultsdescribing the electoral process as a “fraud“.

Mileion his X account, mentioned that the world should recognize the defeat of socialism in Venezuelawhich has led to “years of misery, decay and death“.

In contrast, the Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel congratulated Maduro for his “victory “historical” through a publication in X, highlighting the dignity and courage of the Venezuelan people in the face of external pressures and manipulations.

Similarly, the Honduran President Xiomara Castro congratulated Maduro and stressed the participation of the Venezuelan people, considering the results as an unquestionable victory that reaffirms national sovereignty and the legacy of Hugo Chávez.

However, other leaders such as Gabriel Boric, President of Chileand Bernardo Arevalo from Guatemala, expressed his distrust towards the results.

Boric demanded verification and full transparency in the electoral process, while Arévalo stressed the need for transparent and accurate results that reflect the will of the Venezuelan people, underlining the importance of the reports from electoral observation missions.