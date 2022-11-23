Colombian President Gustavo Petro said this Wednesday (23) that negotiations between dictator Nicolas Maduro and the Venezuelan opposition will resume on Friday (25).

“On the 25th and 26th of November, dialogues between the Maduro government and the Venezuelan opposition will be restarted,” wrote the Colombian head of state on Twitter, without giving details.

The dialogue, which had been taking place since August 2021 in Mexico, was suspended three months later by an official decision, in protest at the extradition of Colombian businessman Álex Saab – Maduro’s alleged figurehead – to the United States.

The Colombian president participated in previous conversations held last week in Paris, at the World Peace Forum, which was also attended by the presidents of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, and France, Emmanuel Macron.

Also participating were the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia, Álvaro Leyva Durán; Norwegian Chancellor Anniken Huitfeldt; the head of the Venezuelan delegation for dialogue, Jorge Rodríguez; and the representative of the opposition, Gerardo Blyde.

After that meeting in Paris, Petro said that the end of sanctions against Venezuela and a general amnesty for elections that could be held in 2024 would be key to revitalizing the dialogue table.

However, after the Paris meeting two weeks ago, Blyde rebuffed the proposal. “There are issues of crimes against humanity and human rights violations that are non-negotiable,” said the opposition representative.

Since Petro became president of Colombia, the relationship with Venezuela has changed and the two countries have resumed diplomatic relations that broke off in February 2019.

Last Monday, the Colombian government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas set up a dialogue table in Caracas to resume peace negotiations that had been suspended for four years and four months.

In this new stage of negotiations, Cuba and Norway are once again guarantor countries along with Venezuela, which plays a crucial role due to its proximity to Colombia and because members of the guerrillas have taken refuge in its territory for years, according to the Colombian authorities.