Chavismo and the institutions it controls are increasingly tightening their grip on opposition leader Edmundo González Urrutia, the candidate who faced Nicolás Maduro in the July 28 elections. Having completed the maneuver to validate before the Supreme Court of Justice the questioned victory that the electoral authority granted to Maduro, now the Attorney General’s Office, another body controlled by Chavismo, has summoned González to testify about his alleged participation in several crimes.

Attorney General Tarek William Saab announced on Friday that he will summon the opposition member, a 74-year-old diplomat who agreed to run after María Corina Machado was disqualified, as part of the criminal investigation opened against González and Machado for publishing on a website the voting records that the opposition collected during the election day and which would be equivalent to more than 80% of the vote count.

According to these documents, which were collected through an operation in which hundreds of thousands of people participated, most of them witnesses of the election day, González would be the winner of the elections with 67% of the votes, compared to 30% for Maduro. “In the next few hours Edmundo González will be summoned to give a statement about his authorship, where he declares himself responsible for the page that he has usurped from the competent authority,” said Saab in a statement to the media.

The investigation, the prosecutor added, is for the alleged crimes of “usurpation of functions, forgery of public documents, instigation to disobedience of the law, computer crimes, criminal association and conspiracy.” He added: “He must come to speak of his responsibility before July 28, during July 28 and after July 28, for his contumacy and his disobedience to the legitimately constituted authorities.” In its sentence, the Supreme Court declared González in contempt for not having attended the hearings to which he was summoned amid threats of imprisonment from the head of state himself that have forced him to hide and not to appear in public again.

The attacks against González have intensified in recent weeks. The diplomat has not been seen in public since July 31, three days after the elections, when he attended the first major rally in protest against Maduro’s proclamation. Since then, all his statements have been made through social media.

The criminal investigation against him was opened after he signed a document as “president-elect” of Venezuela, something that generated the ire of the ruling party. Since then, Maduro has done nothing but attack him, calling him a “coward” on repeated occasions while accusing him of hiding and wondering where he is.

Like González, opposition leader María Corina Machado, who is disqualified from participating in the elections, is in semi-clandestine status, although she has participated in the last two opposition rallies.

After the Supreme Court’s ruling was announced, González, through his social networks, criticized the sentence and stated: “Sovereignty resides untransferably in the people.” [en alusión al artículo 5 de la Constitución de Venezuela]. The organs of the State emanate from popular sovereignty and are subject to it. They will not usurp the truth.”

The decision of the Attorney General’s Office is one more step in the total entrenchment in which the Venezuelan regime finds itself. Maduro has used his institutional control and repression to sustain himself in this new crisis of legitimacy. The decision of the Supreme Court of Justice only seems to have deepened the crisis.

The international community continues to demand impartial verification of the results. In a joint statement, the governments of Argentina, Costa Rica, Chile, Ecuador, the United States, Guatemala, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay have categorically rejected the ruling. “The undersigned countries reiterate that only an impartial and independent audit of the votes, which evaluates all the minutes, will guarantee respect for the sovereign popular will and democracy in Venezuela,” they indicated.

The group of governments recalled the flaws that have made the community cautious about Maduro’s victory, such as the fact that opposition representatives were prevented from accessing the official count, the non-publication of the minutes and the subsequent refusal to carry out an impartial and independent audit of all of them. “The Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela warned about the lack of independence and impartiality of both institutions, the CNE and the TSJ,” they reiterated. “As long as we do not see a result that is verifiable, we will not recognize it,” stressed, in turn, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell.

The mediation of Brazil and Colombia – and Mexico in the background – the leftist powers in Latin America with open channels to Chavismo, was practically stuck at the starting point. Brazil and Mexico had changed their positions by indicating that they would wait for the Supreme Court to report the results of the alleged expert appraisal of documents submitted by the CNE and some political parties. Mexico has again stretched its position and has indicated that it will wait for the publication of the results by the CNE, which the Supreme Court urged in its judgment.

