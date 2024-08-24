Venezuela’s Chavista-controlled prosecutor’s office has summoned candidate Edmundo González Urrutia to appear before the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Caracas on Monday, August 26 at 10 a.m. to answer for the publication of the electoral records with which the opposition supports its victory in the July 28 elections. According to the summons, made public by the prosecutor’s office, the 74-year-old diplomat will have to answer within the framework of a criminal investigation for the alleged crimes of “usurpation of functions, forgery of public documents, instigation to disobedience of laws, computer crimes, criminal association and conspiracy.”

The summons, announced on Friday by Attorney General Tarek William Saab, is another step in the government’s strategy to tighten the noose around the candidate who stood up to Nicolás Maduro in the July 28 elections and occurs in the same week in which the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), also in the hands of Chavismo, granted Maduro the disputed electoral victory this week.

Now the Public Prosecutor’s Office wants to hold González Urrutia accountable for uploading to the web the electoral records that the opposition managed to compile on election night, which would be equivalent to more than 80% of the vote count, and which they made public to support their victory in the face of calls from the international community for Maduro to show the records, a request that gained strength after the National Electoral Council, also in the hands of the ruling party, granted the victory to Nicolás Maduro on the night of July 28 without offering documents to support it.

“He must come to speak about his responsibility before July 28, during July 28 and after July 28, for his contumacy and his disobedience to the legitimately constituted authorities,” said prosecutor Saab in his statement on Friday. González Urrutia was also declared in custody by the TSJ for not having attended the hearings to which he was summoned by that body.

González Urrutia assumed the leadership of the opposition candidacy after the disqualification of María Corina Machado and, after the elections, he was forced to hide for safety amid threats from Chavismo. He has not been seen in public since July 31, when he attended the first large rally in protest against Maduro’s proclamation, although he does issue statements through social networks.

On Friday, after learning of the Prosecutor’s intention to summon him to appear, González Urrutia urged all political and social organizations to respect what Venezuelans decided at the polls on July 28 and the countries of the world, which are watching closely this post-electoral crisis, “to remain firm in the defense of democracy.” Later, he issued a message of gratitude for a letter from the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, in which she offers the opposition candidates her support and asks that the repression in Venezuela cease.

“We are moved that the leaders of the democratic world recognize the courage and determination of the Venezuelan people to be free,” wrote González Urrutia. “Knowing that we are not alone gives us even more strength. Venezuelans are united like never before.”

