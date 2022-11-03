Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, on Wednesday during a meeting with the President of Guinea Bissau, at the Miraflores Palace, in Caracas. FEDERICO PARRA (AFP)

The political opening of Nicolás Maduro, who this week received President Gustavo Petro and who has shown signs of a greater rapprochement with Washington, collides with international denunciations for his respect for human rights. Karim Khan, prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, has declared that the postponement or deferral of the investigations made to the Venezuelan government for alleged violations of freedoms and crimes against humanity, requested by officials of the Government of that country, is “not justified”. country, and has asked the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber for its authorization to continue the expert work.

“After an objective and independent evaluation of significant information provided by Venezuela and other credible sources, I have come to the conclusion that this postponement is not justified, and that a resumption of the investigations should be authorized”, Khan has left settled in a statement. written statement.

This information takes place at the same moment in which the Government of Nicolás Maduro is recovering ground on the international scene, after a long time of siege and questioning of its legitimacy, it is preparing to resume political dialogue with the Opposition and it is even considered the possibility of reincorporating Venezuela into the inter-American justice system, as proposed by the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, to Maduro himself.

A year ago, Khan and Maduro met at the Miraflores Palace, in Caracas, in a televised broadcast, to formalize a memorandum of understanding in which both parties committed to working to improve and make effective the administration of justice in the country. At the end of that day, Khan formally announced that his office would initiate investigations into the excesses of human rights violations by the Chavista government. The step announced by Khan, made in real time on that radio and television network, perplexed the members of the high government present in Miraflores

Khan stated that he acknowledges and appreciates the efforts of the Venezuelan authorities to share information about their procedures, and particularly the fact that they have undertaken some legal reforms. However, he stated that the steps taken remain “insufficient” and have not had a relevant impact on the results.

Last Monday, October 31, one day before Prosecutor Khan’s pronouncement, representatives of the Clooney Foundation for Justice, together with members of the NGO Foro Penal Venezolano, presented a report to the ICC Prosecutor’s Office focused on the alleged responsibility of 11 officers of the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence, Dgcim, one of the governing bodies of Venezuelan state security, for being involved in various acts of torture, arbitrary detention and sexual abuse.

According to the promoters of the initiative, this report covered two years of work, and included exhaustive interviews with more than 50 people, including the victims and their relatives, lawyers, journalists, and members of the Venezuelan judiciary.

“This work has been conceived to be able to provide relevant information for the procedural moment in which the ICC investigation with Venezuela finds itself. The idea is to move from the scenario of generalities to being able to identify, exactly, who are those who have committed crimes against humanity. They are officials of different ranks, high, middle and low, and they have evidence that must be taken into account by the Court,” says Ignacio Jovtis, Senior Program Manager of the Clooney Foundation.

“The request from the ICC Prosecutor’s Office to continue the work in Venezuela confirms the contents of the three reports of the United Nations Fact-Finding Mission,” says Jovtis. “In its brief, the Prosecutor’s Office establishes that of the 611 cases, 85 percent correspond to minor offenses. There are 12 investigations on issues of torture being investigated at the ICC. What the Prosecutor has affirmed is that it is not enough for the Venezuelan authorities to express their willingness to investigate, what happened must be investigated. Certainly there is little progress in the investigation of the cases and the corrective measures, the Prosecutor has said so and we share that assessment.”

Jovtis acknowledges that this process will be slow, and may take years. “I think it is important to look for alternative accountability mechanisms. These excesses are of today, and the victims need justice now.”

