Lawyers for the Venezuelan government of Nicolás Maduro have affirmed before the Court of Appeal of England that the central bank of the United Kingdom has to follow their guidelines and transfer reservations of gold deposited in London, amounting to 1.8 billion euros, because it is the ‘de facto government’ and otherwise it would go against the principle of not intervening in the internal affairs of other countries.

The leadership of the Central Bank of Venezuela appointed by Maduro demanded this transfer, which would be channeled by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) with the mission of buying medicines and equipment. to combat the covid-19 epidemic in the country. The Bank of England denied the request in January 2019 for not knowing if it was the legitimate government in Caracas.

A judge of the Superior Court gave the reason in July to the alternative direction of the Venezuelan central bank, appointed by the president of the National Assembly, Juan Guaidó, that days before the Bank of England rejected the transfer he had declared himself “president in charge”, after the Assembly denied that position to Maduro due to irregularities in the 2018 elections.

Maduro’s council appealed against that sentence and the hearings have begun with unusual urgency, recommended by the urgency of a decision that has serious repercussions on the population from Venezuela. The trial, chaired by three magistrates, will end on Thursday and it is likely that after the ruling the losing party will receive permission to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Judge Nigel Teare, who ruled in favor of the opposition-appointed central bank leadership, relied on a statement by Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt, in which he expressed, also in January 2019, the recognition of the United Kingdom to Guaidó as “interim president” waiting for Maduro to call new elections. The courts, according to the magistrate’s interpretation, cannot modify this decision, which is the prerogative of the Government.

The argument of the lawyers representing the leadership appointed by Maduro affirm that Hunt granted Guaidó a recognition of interim president ‘de jure’, by right, but the Government ‘de facto’ is the current one. Diplomats sent to London to represent the current Executive are accredited at the Court of Saint James. Altering that order by denying the transfer would be, according to the lawyers, contrary to the principle of non-intervention in international law.