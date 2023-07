How did you feel about the content of this article?

Dictator Nicolás Maduro met with the Palestinian delegation in Caracas and defended the “liberation of the Palestinian people” | Photo: EFE/Rayner Peña

The United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), led by dictator Nicolás Maduro, has proposed establishing relations with the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), the Chavista party said on Monday (24), after a meeting with a Palestinian delegation that visited Caracas.

“We want our party to be able to establish relations with the PLO,” said PSUV first vice-president Diosdado Cabello, quoted in a party message posted on Twitter.

He also proposed that the Palestinian people “take part” in the International University of Communications (Lauicom), in Caracas, which would consist, according to the state television station “VTV”, in “denouncing the abuses against the Palestinian population”.

The channel highlighted that the delegation was led by the president of the Palestinian National Council (PNC), Rawhi Fattouh, accompanied by members of the PLO general committee, while the representation of the Venezuelan party was led by Cabello, along with members of the party’s national executive.

The PSUV declared that Venezuela “is in order to support” the “fight for the liberation of Palestine”, as, according to it, the South American nation has done since the arrival of the Chavista dictatorship in 1999.

For his part, Fattouh thanked the Caribbean country for its “solidarity and for always defending justice and peace”, and assured that, after “the escalation of (Israeli) attacks, Palestine counts on Venezuela in the face of the silence of the international community”.