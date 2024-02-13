Rocío San Miguel was arrested on Friday (Feb 9) at Maiquetía airport; defense talks about “forced disappearance”

Lawyer and specialist in military matters Rocío San Miguel will respond for “terrorism”, “betrayal of the country” It is “conspiracy”, according to Venezuela's attorney general, Tarek William Saab. He gave declaration on your profile on X (formerly Twitter).

Rocío was arrested on Friday (Feb 9) at Simón Bolívar Airport, in Maiquetía. Lawyers and the human rights NGO Provea speak in “forced disappearance” of the lawyer and members of her family.

The Venezuelan Public Ministry must also request the arrest of Rocío's ex-husband, Alejandro José Gonzales De Canales, for alleged breach of confidentiality of information relating to national security.

Prosecutor Saab stated that authorities would present at a hearing, with no set date, another 6 arrested for alleged involvement in the plan to kill Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, called “White Bracelet”.

THE CASE

The case comes a few weeks after another controversy led by the Venezuelan government, when Venezuela's attorney general, Tarek William Saab, announced that 32 people were fangs in the country for allegedly being involved in 5 plans to assassinate President Maduro.

San Miguel is also president of the NGO Citizen Control. According to Provea, she received protection measures from IACHR (Inter-American Commission on Human Rights) because of “constant” attacks received. His last activity on X was repost of a publication by the organization on the social network on Thursday (8.Feb).

Internet users on social media have shared the hashtag “#DondetáRocío” (where is Rocío) to draw attention to the case. Another NGO that spoke out against what happened was Amnesty International. Also based on your X profile, the entity released a message asking for freedom “immediate and unconditional” of the lawyer.

Maria Corina Machado, Maduro's political opponent vetoed from electionsalso if pronounced about the case. She shared the Publication of the Human Rights Committee of the Vente Venezuelahis political party, and said he warned the world that the “repressive attacks by the Maduro regime” continue. “We ask for national and international solidarity with her and all those arrested and persecuted in Venezuela”he stated.

The party Popular Volunteer condemned the detention and disappearance of Rocío. “We demand that the authorities declare their location”, declared this Sunday (Feb 11).