Diosdado Cabello accused Venezuela’s opposition of violence and asked them to prepare, “because we are going to continue governing for 200 years” | Photo: EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Dictator Nicolás Maduro’s No. 2, Diosdado Cabello, accused Venezuela’s opposition of violence and said Chavismo, in power since the rise of Hugo Chávez in 1999, would rule the country for another 200 years.

At a press conference in Caracas, Cabello, who is the first vice-president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), a party of the Chavista dictatorship, stated that “violence has always been on the side of the Venezuelan opposition because they, without arguments, use violence as a weapon.

“They don’t care about attacking, that there are deaths. They only care about their goals. And its objectives are to dislodge, to expel the Bolivarian Revolution. Bad news for them, because we have no desire to leave, on the contrary. We really want this revolution to lay stronger foundations every day to make it irreversible. And we work for that,” added Cabello, the target of US sanctions.

“We want a dialogue to tell them [oposição] get ready, because we are going to continue to rule for 200 years. Let them prepare and do their math”, added the number 2 of chavismo.

In October, the opposition will hold its primaries to define the candidate who will face Maduro in the 2024 presidential election.

However, the Venezuelan dictatorship has carried out maneuvers to sabotage the process, such as promoting changes in the National Electoral Council (CNE) to make it more subservient to Chavismo, in addition to disqualification and persecution of opponents.