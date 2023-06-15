The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela, Yvan Gilassured this Wednesday that the Colombian businessman alex saab is “closer” to being released in USAwhere he has been under arrest since October 2021, accused of the crime of conspiracy to launder money.

“We can say that the return (of Saab) to Caracas, to be reunited with his family,” said the foreign minister – quoted in a statement – during a forum that took place in the Venezuelan capital, three years after the arrest of the businessman, who spent 16 months in prison in Cape Verde before to be extradited to Miami.

The minister, who did not provide further details, accused USA of having violated the rights of Saab in prison, where, he denounced, “he has been denied any type of assistance, including legal, diplomatic and health care.”

“All of us can be Alex Saab, we are all Alex Saab in some way, because he means what we do, what we believe in, it’s a fight of involvement.”held.

The Government of Nicolas Maduro demands the release of Saab, alleging that he was on a humanitarian missionas a diplomatic representative of Venezuela, when he was placed under arrest, an allegation dismissed by the US Justice.

Camila Fabri, wife of Alex Saab.

On March 16, Saab’s wife, Camila Fabri, called on the US government to negotiate the release of her husbandwhose life -he denounced- is in danger in the Florida prison, which he entered in October 2021.

Fabri then asked the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (Acnudh) and the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, to speak out against the “violation” of rights of which her husband is a victim, for whom she requested “immediate release”.

remembered that Saabwho faces a charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering in a Miami court, to which he pleaded “not guilty”, is a cancer survivor and, according to his primary care physician, suffers from anorexia, anemia, hypothyroidism, hypertension and others ills.

