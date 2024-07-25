Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López, known for being the right-hand man of dictator Nicolás Maduro, said in a speech on Wednesday (24) that the Armed Forces must respect the results of the presidential elections on the 28th.

However, the relationship between the military and the Chavista regime in recent years exposes another reality, full of manipulation and exchange of interests, which raise doubts about the sector’s support for the regime, despite the results of the vote next Sunday.

One of Chavismo’s greatest allies in the Armed Forces is the commander of strategic operations, General Domingo Antonio Hernández Lárez, who was recruited to spread fake news about opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.

The Venezuelan official shared on his social media screenshots of a manipulated video of Machado, in which she allegedly presented proposals to privatize the Armed Forces and other military sectors of the country. The digital manipulation was later identified.

The dictator did not miss the opportunity to use the media to his advantage in a political speech to the military on the occasion. Maduro stated that “no one could privatize the Bolivarian National Armed Forces, no one will bring foreigners to be leaders in our country,” he said.

“In Venezuela, we, the Venezuelans, govern and in the Armed Forces, our patriotic soldiers: the oligarchs tremble because there are soldiers here to defend the Homeland and the Bolivarian Revolution of the 21st Century of our commander Hugo Chávez,” the Chavista leader also stated to a crowd of soldiers and cadets to whom he assured that he would build “a powerful civil-military alliance.”

Another frequent speech by Maduro against the opposition, which has the support of army officers, is related to alleged conspiracies by political opponents to overthrow “democracy” in Venezuela.

Maduro took advantage of an important date for the Bolivarian Army to reiterate his statements without any supporting evidence. “I have first-hand information, verified with videos, about the secret conversations of the right wing that are preparing an offensive against the country’s electrical system, a war to end the climate of peace, tranquility and happiness and that aims to attack the electoral system.”

Despite the lack of evidence, Maduro called on the Armed Forces to activate “maximum alert” in case of preparation for “terrorist acts” by the opposition, permanently patrolling the country’s electrical installations, something that has been followed by officers.

Top leaders are standing firm behind Maduro, trying to find irregularities in the opposition rather than sticking to their role of safeguarding the vote.

Another piece of evidence of the politicization of the military in the Chavista cause is the promotion of officers who are allies of Venezuela’s top leader, as happened with Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López.

The high-ranking military official had to retire due to length of service, but has remained active for 10 years for political reasons, including as the dictator’s informal chief of staff – in addition to the Armed Forces, all of Maduro’s ministers report to him.

According to the portal Infobaeseveral military personnel who are promoted to higher positions in the Army do not even belong to the Military Academy. In some cases, they are officers trained by the Candidate Officers Corps (CAO), who take a one-and-a-half-year course and are able to quickly rise to military command.

Since Chavismo came to power in 1999, the Venezuelan Armed Forces have been a pillar for maintaining power.

This week, Maduro said the following statement that corroborates this support: “The Bolivarian National Armed Forces support me, they are Chavista, they are Bolivarian, they are revolutionary!” Currently, the Bolivarian Army has around 340,000 members, according to the latest official counts from 2020.