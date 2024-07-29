Rodriguez Says Maduro Wins Venezuelan Presidential Election

The headquarters of Venezuelan presidential candidate and current head of state Nicolas Maduro announced his victory in the elections. This was reported by RIA News.

“We thank you. We cannot announce the result, but we can show you our faces. It was a victory for everyone. It was a victory that will help us build the future,” said chief of staff and parliament speaker Jorge Rodriguez.

He called for waiting for the official figures from the National Electoral Council CNE, “since we respect the laws of our country and the constitution.”

In June, Maduro accused opposition leaders Edmundo González and Enrique Márquez, who failed to sign an agreement to renounce violence and recognize the official results of the elections in Venezuela, of preparing a coup d’état.

The presidential elections in Venezuela took place on Sunday, July 28. Ten candidates registered for them, including President Nicolas Maduro, who has ruled since 2013, and the main opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia.