The governments of Venezuela and the United States, which broke off diplomatic relations in 2019, resumed their bilateral talks on Wednesday, July 3, in a virtual meeting in which they agreed to work to “gain trust” and maintain a dialogue “in a respectful and constructive manner.” The resumption of communications takes place less than a month before the presidential elections in Venezuela, which Washington has insisted should be inclusive.

#Maduros #government #resumes #talks #month #Venezuelas #elections