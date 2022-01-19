The International Criminal Court (CPI) informed on Monday that it granted a period of three months to the government of Nicholas Maduro in which you must explain if you have carried out research on the Crimes against humanity committed in Venezuela.

(Read here: ‘I am convinced that there are Chavistas who want to leave Maduro’)

Through a statement, the Office of the Prosecutor indicated that the extension, which ends on April 16, is justified by article 18 of the Rome Statute, which allows states where an investigation is being carried out to oppose it.

(Also: The end of hyperinflation in Venezuela is a few months away)

Karim Khan, prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The ICC stated in the text that on December 16, 2021, the complainant states and the Maduro government were formally notified of the opening of the investigation that began on November 3, 2021 when the prosecutor Karim Khan visited Venezuela.

Initially, the Venezuelan government was supposed to report on the progress of its investigation on January 16 of this year, however, due to various circumstances that must be considered exceptional, given the time elapsed between the request for Venezuela to the prosecutor on January 3 and his response on January 13, the provision of additional information, failed attempts by the prosecution to meet in person with the Venezuelan government to discuss relevant procedural matters, the recess of the intervening court, as well as the challenges in course caused by the pandemic, the Venezuelan government’s response to the ICC has been delayed.

(You may be interested: Russian presence in Venezuela extends to the Colombian border)

This extension is also justified to allow sufficient time, in light of the schedules, for the prosecutor to travel to Venezuela before the expiration of the deadline and, as planned in December 2021, to engage in meaningful dialogue with the Venezuelan government on issues of admissibility with a view to assessing, inter alia, the scope and necessity of recourse to possible procedures under article 18 of the Rome Statute.

In November of last year, Khan visited Venezuela and on the 3rd reported that he had decided to launch a formal investigation into crimes against humanity against opponents of the government in the context of anti-government protests and political unrest that have occurred in the country since at least April. , from 2017.

That same day, it signed a memorandum of understanding with the Maduro government in order to ensure state cooperation under the principle of positive complementarity.

Khan positively valued the relationship of the Venezuelan Executive with the international court. “They have invited me to return and they have not done like some countries that have abandoned the Rome Statute (founding charter of the ICC) or broken it. Instead, they are committing themselves to the Prosecutor’s Office,” said the British jurist.

El Nacional (Venezuela) – GDA

More news

– Chancellor accuses Duque of having a “compulsive obsession” with Venezuela

– Venezuela: they approve a request to initiate a possible recall of Maduro