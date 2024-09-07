Saturday, September 7, 2024, 4:17 PM











Venezuelan police surrounded the official residence of the Argentine Embassy in Caracas on Friday night – early Saturday morning in Spain – which is run by Brazil after the expulsion of the diplomatic mission of the southern country. Six campaign advisers of the opposition leader, María Corina Machado, are sheltering inside, according to the opposition group Vente Venezuela.

This siege, carried out by members of the intelligence services and the police of the Caribbean country in an attempt to arrest those seeking asylum under the protection of the Government of Javier Milei, once again increases the tension between the two countries.

The party led by Machado has directly blamed Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. “We hold him responsible for the fate of our command chiefs Magalli Meda, Pedro Urruchurtu, Omar González, Claudia Macero and Beto Villalobos,” the party said on its social media account X.

Meda herself posted on her X account that in “the Argentine Embassy in Venezuela, which is guarded by Brazil, the electricity is cut off and the accesses to the headquarters are taken over.” “In the last five hours, patrols, motorcycles and hooded officials have surrounded the facade of the Embassy, ​​which has been under the custody of Brazil since August 1,” she posted in a previous message.

Previously, at around 8:30 p.m. (local time), Urruchurtu announced the arrival of patrols from the Bolivarian Intelligence Service (SEBIN) and the Directorate of Strategic and Tactical Actions (DAET) who, “along with hooded and armed officials, surrounded and besieged” the Argentine Embassy in the Venezuelan capital.

«Doing politics is not a crime!»



The party’s Human Rights Committee has alerted the international community of the presence of these officers “with their faces covered with balaclavas, armed and wearing bulletproof vests,” and has held the Maduro government responsible for “anything that may happen to their colleagues.” They also warn that they are preventing journalists from entering even though the street is not blocked.

For its part, the Venezuelan Unitary Platform has shown its rejection of the “irregular situation” that is occurring in the Argentine Embassy in the country, and has demanded the “immediate cessation of this “persecution.” “Engaging in politics is not a crime!” it has argued on the aforementioned platform.

Brazilian authorities have assumed Argentina’s consular representation, guarding its embassy in Caracas, since early August, after Maduro expelled diplomats from Buenos Aires for denying his victory in the July 28 presidential election.

In fact, the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published a statement in which it recalls that it continues to be the representative of Argentine interests in Caracas. “Brazil continues to represent Argentina’s interests. If Venezuela wants to revoke this authorization, it must wait until a replacement country is identified. Therefore, we continue to assume this responsibility,” it said.