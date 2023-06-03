Why did President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s (PT) reception of Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela’s dictator, cause so much embarrassment in Brazil and in the international community? You can better understand the context by reviewing the dirty record of the Venezuelan’s crimes, which, in addition to destroying the economy, democracy and freedom in his country, turned the State into an instrument of terror against opponents, including murder, torture and sexual abuse .

He is wanted by the US police for participating in a drug trafficking cartel that, in addition to wealth, sought to provoke chaos by flooding the enemy country with drugs.